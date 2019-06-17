To be able to try some of the greatest augmented reality experiences available today—like dancing with Childish Gambino or placing a great white shark in your room—you’ll need a device compatible with Google’s ARCore. Google maintains a list of Android and iOS devices that are supported by ARCore, and all of the newest OnePlus devices have been added to this list, including the fantastic OnePlus 7 Pro.

If you bought a OnePlus 7 Pro, you’ve got your hands on one of the best Android phones on the market today. Both the standard and 5G models of OnePlus 7 Pro are now compatible with Google’s ARCore library, joining every OnePlus phone since the OnePlus 3T.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is joined by the lesser OnePlus 7 phone in supporting ARCore. This brings the total for ARCore-compatible OnePlus phones to eight.

Supporting ARCore should open these devices to a variety of AR experiences. It should be interesting to see if the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display can help make AR feel more realistic in any way.

