Latest Google Pixel AR ‘Playmoji’ brings Childish Gambino’s dance moves to your scene

If you’ve got a Google Pixel device, you’ve also got access to the Playground, a suite of augmented reality characters and objects to insert into your videos and photos. Today, Google is announcing its latest addition to the Playground, an AR version of recording artist Childish Gambino.

With a quick update via the Google Play Store, your Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 2/XL, or original Pixel/XL devices can add Childish Gambino to the Playground AR experience. The “Playmoji” is a life-like digital re-creation of the artist which supports a few key scenes.

For one, you can take a selfie with him and his facial expressions will change to suit yours. Smile or frown and he’ll react accordingly thanks to the power of machine learning. Further, you can drop Childish Gambino into the scene from your Google Pixel device and have him dance to “Redbone,” “Summertime Magic,” and “This is America.”

We worked closely with Childish Gambino and his music video choreographer, Sherrie Silver, to make sure the Playmoji’s dance moves rival those of Childish Gambino himself. By using ARCore’s motion tracking, light estimation, and ability to understand the real world, his Playmoji looks and feels lifelike, whether he’s in front of you or in a selfie next to you. He even reacts to your facial expressions in real time thanks to machine learning—try smiling or frowning in selfie mode and see how he responds.

