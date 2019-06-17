The Google Play Store on mobile is facing a limited bug this morning that’s stopping some users from checking for updates. Other capabilities like searching for Android apps and downloading are still operational at this time.

Tapping the refresh button on the “My apps & games” page today will return an “Error checking for updates” warning after a loading attempt that lasts for several seconds. Users, as a result, do not know when updates for Android applications are available, while the recent upgrades list also appears blank.

Update: This issue appears to have been fixed, with past app update history reappearing.

Additionally, swiping over to the Installed tab will not surface any of the apps you have installed on your device. The “Free up space” tool accessed by tapping storage at the top continues loading and fails to bring up your list of unused apps.

At this time, the Library and Beta sections accurately load applications from your library. The rest of Google Play is not impacted by this Play Store updates error, with search, listings, and even downloading still online. Users can presumably navigate to a page where a known update is available to install.

Our entire US-based team is encountering the issue on multiple devices running Android Pie and Q, but an international member is currently not impacted. This error appears to have hit the Play Store’s update capabilities just before noon Pacific. Everything was working on my device throughout the morning.

This bug is live on version 15.3.14 and 15.3.17 of the Play Store. It’s affecting both the current design and the Google Material Theme variant.

