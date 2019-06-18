The Google Nest rebranding continues today with Nest.com being replaced by the Google Store. Over the weekend, we spotted stickers renaming the Home Hub to Nest Hub, and yesterday the Google Nest Help Center launched.

The Nest website (via Droid-Life) is now devoid of listings and other details related to smart home products. A banner notes that “Nest.com has moved to the Google Store,” while the consumer-facing statement that Google issued last month about the Nest merger is below it. Users are specifically sent to the Connected Home category on the Google Store.

Nest and Google Home have joined together as Google Nest. Moving forward, you can learn about and buy all Nest products in one place: the Google Store.

This move also signals the death of the old Nest branding, including the lowercased ‘n’ in the gray ‘nest’ logo. Google Nest is now represented by the multi-color Google ‘G’ and “Nest” in Google Sans just underneath.

The website is now limited to signing into your Nest Account (which soon can be replaced), managing Nest Aware subscriptions, and viewing your pre-Google Store order history. A “Support” link (nest.com/support) at the top-right corner redirects to support.google.com/googlenest.

Just yesterday, the “Google Home Help Center” was renamed to the “Google Nest Help Center.” Support articles and guides for Thermostats, Cameras and Doorbell, Alarm System, Lock, and Smoke Alarms were added, while older “Google Home” articles were moved to a dedicated “Speakers and Displays” section.

Over the weekend, we spotted stickers rebranding Home Hub to the Google Nest Hub. Last month, “Google” was also appended to all Nest products, with the next big target of the rebrand being the Google Home speaker lineup. The first new product to launch with the unified name is the Google Nest Hub Max this summer.

