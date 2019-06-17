Over the weekend, we spotted stickers rebranding the Home Hub to Google Nest Hub. That transition is now continuing with the new “Google Nest Help Center” that incorporates support for thermostats, cameras, and other first-party smart products.

Google today rebranded the “Google Home Help Center” on support.google.com to “Google Nest Help Center.” A banner on every page notes the change:

Welcome to your new home for help, the Google Nest Help Center.

Besides the name, which retains the house-shaped logo in the four Google colors, the company added support sections and articles for all existing Nest products: Thermostats, Cameras and Doorbell, Alarm System, Lock, and Smoke Alarms.

This previously dedicated Help Center has moved all Home-specific sections like “Explore features” and “Change your settings” to a new “Speakers and Displays” grouping up top. At this time, the Google Home brand is still alive for the Home, Home Mini, and Home Max. Google at I/O 2019 confirmed that smart speakers would eventually be under the “Nest” brand, but the company is likely waiting for new products.

Old New

Nest support was previously found at nest.com, with the new Help Center linking to guides for all existing products. This include setup instructions, exploring feature, settings, and fixing problems.

Previously, the most notable move by Google involved rebranding the Home Hub and updating the Google Store with the new product names. “Google” was also appended to all Nest products last month. Beyond the new Nest Hub sticker, existing product packaging has yet to reflect “Google Nest.”

The first product to launch under this unified brand will be the Nest Hub Max this summer. Also upcoming is the optional merger of Nest and Google Accounts.

