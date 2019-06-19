Latest Google One promo is a $.99 Play Store movie rental

Google One last month marked its one year anniversary as the company’s renamed service for Drive storage and customer support. The latest Google One promo is a rather tame $.99 movie rental from the Play Store.

Opening the Android app or website today reveals a “Movie rental for $0.99 on Google Play” offer. Clicking “Redeem” takes you to another prompt where terms and conditions are available, including how there is a “Limit 1 per Google One plan.”

Tapping the blue button again opens the Play Store on Android to save the code to your account. It’s redeemable until September 30, 2019, and valid until December 31, 2019. The regular Play Movie rental rules apply, with 30 days to start and 48 hours to finish afterwards. In the grand scheme, this is a frequent offer for all Google Play users.

This Google One movie promo seems to be widely available to all storage tiers in Google One, including the entry-level $19.99/year for 100GB of storage. “Valued 2TB Google One members” received a free Home Mini smart speaker back in March. That was the most notable offer in recent months, with others providing:

These extra benefits, including discounts on hotels booked through Google, join the added storage, access to support, and family sharing. It also includes the colorful Google One ring around your profile avatar in the top-right corner of most Google apps.

