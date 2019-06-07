The latest Google app beta is rolling out this evening with one notable change for your profile image. Besides the Google One subscription indicator, Google app 10.4 reveals work on Assistant suggestions possibly appearing on the Android lockscreen.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google One indicator

Like Drive, Maps, and Photos on Android, the Google app is now the latest to note whether you’re a Google One subscriber. If so, your profile image in the top-right corner of the main Discover feed and to the left of the homescreen will feature a ring in the four Google colors. This status is also visible at the top of the “More” tab and Search results, but not in Google Assistant’s Updates tab.

Assistant suggestions on lockscreen

Google app 10.4 reveals the possible addition of “Personal suggestions before you ask” on the Android lockscreen. This could include “helpful info and suggested actions” like calendar appointments, reminders, and flights. The closest parallel today is the At A Glance widget, or the Pixel Stand’s rotating carousel of suggestions.

<string name=”assistant_settings_proactive_personalization_frame_title”>Personalization</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_proactive_personal_response_toggle_title”>Personal suggestions before you ask</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_proactive_personal_response_toggle_summary”>See helpful info and suggested actions for things like your calendar, reminders, flights, and more on your lock screen before you even ask</string>

Meanwhile, version 9.36 in March suggested that Assistant was coming to the Ambient Display. Given the similarity between these two interfaces, the Assistant suggestions are likely identical. A toggle to enable/disable would appear in settings, and could be part of a new “Personalization” menu.

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: