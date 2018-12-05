Latest Pixel 3 offer cuts off $125 or more with Google One promotion

It seems like with every passing day, another discount is available on Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This week, Google One is offering up a “membership benefit” which cuts $125 off the price of any Pixel 3 model.

While this offer isn’t quite as spectacular as some of Google’s previous Pixel 3 discounts, it’s still a hefty price cut on the not even 2-month-old device. Most Google One account holders are seeing emails in their inbox from Google with a “membership benefit.” Scrolling down the email reveals a redemption code which can be used in the Google Store.

That code cuts $125 off the price of any Pixel 3 model including the XL and any storage/color variant. Black Friday saw $200 off and BOGO offers and Google Fi offered matching gift card totals, but for anyone who missed those, this offer may be your best bet for a discounted Pixel 3. It’s not totally clear if this code can also be combined with the current free Pixel Stand offer.

Of course, if you already purchased the device, you’re out of luck at this point.

Even if you’re not a Google One account holder, there’s still a decent chance you can get your hands on a code. Plenty of users who already purchased the Pixel 3 or simply don’t want one have been giving away codes. Reddit is probably your best bet if you’re looking to obtain one. Notably, some users have been seeing this same Google One Pixel 3 offer, but with a $200 discount.

This is just the latest in a string of Google One “membership benefits.” We’ve seen other Google Store discounts on products such as the Pixel 2 and Pixelbook, as well as extended YouTube Music trials and more.

