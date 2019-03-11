Google One offers a free Home Mini to some users w/ active storage plans

After rebranding its storage plans under the Google One name last year, the company has been rolling out some perks and promos as a bonus for subscribers. Now, some Google One subscribers are getting promo codes in their inbox for a free Google Home Mini.

A tipster this afternoon showed us an email he received from Google which contains a promo code for a free Google Home Mini from the Google Store. It doesn’t seem like there are any qualifications for this promo aside from having an active storage plan with Google One of at least 2TB. My own plan which currently sits at 200GB didn’t qualify me for this same promo.

Google also says that this promo only gives one Home Mini unit per account, and the code covers the cost of the device itself as well as shipping expenses. The code is only valid through April 21st as well.

To thank you for being a valued 2 TB Google One member, we’re giving you a Google Home Mini at no charge. We’ll even cover shipping. Play music, get answers, and more just by saying “Hey Google.” Limit one per plan, for existing qualifying members only; offer ends April 21, 2019.

If your account qualified for this same offer, let us know in the comments!

