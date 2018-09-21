Google One offering 10% Google Store discount on Pixel 2, Pixelbook, more

Last month, Google One officially launched with cheaper storage, family plans, premium app support, and a colorful ring around your profile avatar. Another big incentive to join is free perks like Google Play credit and hotel booking discounts. The latest is a 10% discount off any item in the Google Store.

Google previewed this perk when One dropped its invite-only beta. This evening, subscribers are getting emails detailing the 10% off any one item offer. This includes the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and full range of Google Home devices, including the Max smart speaker.

The Pixelbook is also included as are various accessories like Pixel Buds and Google Clips. Past offers from Google One include a $5 Play credit and hotel discount when booking through Google.

If you’ve had your eye on a new Google device or accessory, it’s a great time to buy. From now until 9/28/18, you can get free shipping and save 10% on any one item in the Google Store, including a Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, and more. And don’t worry — when you buy more than one product, the discount will be applied to the most expensive item in your order.

This coupon is only valid for one week, ending next Friday on September 28th. The code is accessible via email, as well as through the Google One website or Android app. Google notes that it is “available only to US residents with shipping addresses in the US.”

To redeem your promotional code, visit store.google.com, add the desired device to your cart, and enter the promotional code during checkout to receive a 10% discount on a single product available for purchase on Google Store. The 10% discount on a single product will be applied at checkout to the most expensive item in your shopping cart.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: