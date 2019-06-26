While YouTube TV is now available in every U.S. market, it’s now $49.99 per month for all. A promo earlier this month gave “longtime” customers free Showtime for the summer, and the latest is now a Nest Hub for only $49.

YouTube TV began emailing (via Droid-Life) subscribers about purchasing the Google Nest Hub at a reduced price yesterday. While it’s often on sale, $49 is the absolute lowest for this Assistant Smart Display.

As a YouTube TV Family Manager, you can purchase a Google Nest Hub for only $49 (retails at $129).

The device launched last October at $149 before being discounted to $129 at I/O 2019 in May alongside the Google Nest rebrand. A “Redeem code” button opens the Google Store with this offer available until July 24th. Unsurprisingly, the code is valid for one-time use only.

The email is being sent out to the Family Manager, with YouTube TV supporting up to six accounts per household. According to a “YouTube TV engineer” on r/YouTubeTV, this deal should be widely available over the coming days.

These emails are rolling out to Family Managers over the next few days, so if you haven’t received yours yet, don’t worry, it’s coming. You do need to be opted into receiving YTV emails, though.

This is a pretty great deal even if you already have a Nest Hub, with Google advertising the device as “Another way to enjoy YouTube TV.” The seven-inch display is small, but it works for watching video around the house in a pinch.

More about YouTube TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: