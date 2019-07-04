Besides revealing a key change to gestural navigation in an upcoming Android Q release, we detailed new features in Google Camera 6.3, which you can download now. Night Sight is a central part of the app, while white balance modes have been removed. Our APK Insight also revealed a “McFly mode” and Pixel 4 support.

Version 6.3 of Google Camera elevates Night Sight to the app’s main interface. Replacing Panorama, it’s much faster to access one of the best features on Pixel phones. The low-light shooting mode is now two swipes to the right or a quick tap in the carousel of camera modes.

Night Sight is no longer buried in the “More” tab, while Google Camera will still pop-up suggestions when scenes are dark. The next biggest change is the removal of color temperature controls. With most users sticking to auto white balance in the past, it’s likely not a big lost. For the full list of tweaks, be sure to check out our full hands-on gallery.

Google Camera 6.3

Meanwhile, a teardown of this new version reveals an in-development “McFly” mode that’s likely for rewinding video or even possibly Motion Photos. Google often has fun names for camera features, with this one obviously being a Back to the Future reference.

With the Pixel 3 featuring two front-facing cameras, selfies are clearly important to smartphone buyers in Google’s mind. Camera 6.3 takes that a step further with built-in photography tips. Lastly, we found evidence of Pixel 4 support with this release.

How to download?

While included in a build of Android Q, Camera 6.3 fully works on Android 9 Pie. We successfully installed it on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google could choose to make this update available with a future Android Q version or just release it via the Play Store.

Until then, check out APK Mirror to download Google Camera 6.3.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: