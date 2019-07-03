Google Pixel 3a is $200, the Best Buy July 4th sale has deals on Chromebooks, and you can grab three Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $8. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3a deals drop to $200 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 3a for $200 when you activate it today on Sprint. This is down $200 from its normal going rate the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. The Pixel 3a is a great entry into the Android ecosystem as it’s built directly by Google, ensuring you have the best overall experience. From the insanely-amazing Pixel Camera to speedy OS updates, the Pixel 3a is a fantastic option for those looking to upgrade from older devices. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Best Buy July 4th sale now live

The annual best Buy July 4th sale is now live with deals on smart home gear, Android accessories, and much more. Our top pick in the Chromebook department is the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 model with 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $399. That’s a $200 savings off the regular going rate and the best we can find. This full-featured Chromebook sports a 1080p display, 360-degree folding design, and ample internal storage.

Get three Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $8

Over at Amazon you can grab three Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $8. With the current sale on these smart plugs, you’re getting them for around $6.50 each, which is among the lowest pricing we’ve ever seen. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to remotely turn off your curling iron or coffee pot, smart plugs can easily solve that problem. Plus, you can use them to automate lamps and more, giving you voice control for a fraction of what smart bulbs cost.

