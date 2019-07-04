[Update: Rolling out in US] LG G7 ThinQ receiving long-awaited Android Pie update

Despite being part of the Android One program in some regions, the LG G7 ThinQ hasn’t had quite as much love as it should have in the software stakes. The device is still stuck on Android Oreo but that is about to change as the long-overdue Android Pie update for the LG G7 ThinQ is now rolling out (via Reddit).

It takes Apple to point out just how bad the skew is with regard to Android updates and its adoption rate across the industry. LG doesn’t have the best of track records with regard to updates, so this will be welcome — if short — reprieve for those with the LG G7 ThinQ at least until rumors of Android Q reaching the device start to circulate.

[Update 07/04]: It turns out that the LG G7 ThinQ is getting the Android Pie OTA on US devices. Reports on Reddit are surfacing of a 4th July gift for US owners with the 1.4GB update. It may be worth checking to see if the OTA is heading out to your device.

Another report (via My LG Phones) states that the rollout might currently be limited to those on US Cellular and that you should be able to update via the LG Bridge desktop application.

LG had previously claimed the Android Pie update would be available for the LG G7 ThinQ during the first few months of 2019. That turned out to only be true for users in South Korea, with the rest of the world left to wait it out a little longer still.

It’s quite the overhaul and brings a ton of new features to the device including the new navigation gestures and a ton more on top. Users on Reddit have reported the rollout of Android Pie on their G7 devices on Verizon and Metro carriers, with more confirmed in Europe.

This update weighs in at a sizeable 1.4GB, so if you are able to download, it’s worth ensuring you have enough internal storage to accommodate the OTA. Be sure to check your device Settings > Software Updates and manually refresh if the Android Pie OTA hasn’t reached your LG G7 ThinQ device as of now. We are led to believe that this is a staged rollout, with only Verizon and Metro confirmed in the US as of right now.

