Last night, the Google Store offered some customers a $300 discount on the Pixel 3. A “glitch” prevented any recipients from redeeming, but the corrected email featuring the necessary Google promo code is now being sent out.

As part of the Google Store’s summer sale, all buyers this week can score $200 off any Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. Select customers are getting an extra $100 discount, with the smaller Made by Google flagship starting at $499 as a result. Meanwhile, the 64GB Pixel 3 XL is only $599 with prices topping off at $699 for the range.

The criteria for receiving this deal is unknown, with the offer valid until Friday, July 31st instead of Saturday. Google in this evening’s email acknowledges — “Let’s try again, here’s $300 off Pixel 3/3XL” — the “glitch” that initially excluded the code.

If you’re already eligible, you do not have to reach out to customer support to get this deal. However, those that were only offered a $200 discount should not expect a Pixel 3 promo code from the Google Store.

This is one of Google’s more generous offers for a phone that has not sold as well as its predecessor, and is actively being overshadowed. It faces competition from the Pixel 3a at the mid-range, while the Pixel 4 is coming later this year.

