Exclusive: First photos of Google Pixel 4 spotted in the wild

Pixel leak season was just getting off to a strong start this week, and then Google shockingly posted an official image of the device. Now that that cat is out of the bag, a tipster for 9to5Google has spotted what definitely looks like a Google Pixel 4 in the wild, and it lines up directly with Google’s design.

The best gifts for Android users

The below images, shared with us by a tipster who will remain anonymous, show the device with a rear camera array and placement that’s identical to Google’s official design. We’re fairly confident that this is indeed a real-life Pixel 4.

Since we already know the official design, these images don’t provide us with a ton of new information, but we can see what looks to be a microphone cutout on the top of the device. Presumably, this may be the XL model given the size in the user’s hands. The phone is clearly sitting in a case as well, and it appears to be a fabric design not unlike Google’s official cases that it sells for Pixel 2, 3, and 3a.

Seeing a Pixel 4 in the wild doesn’t come as much of a shock, as this is far from the first time a Pixel has leaked in this exact way. The original Pixel was spotted in use on a train, and the Pixel 3 XL’s notch gave it away in public ahead of launch as well.

Our tipster further shared that the device was spotted in London, but no other images were taken of the device. They were able to get a quick peek at the front of the device and confirmed that the rumored “forehead” did indeed seem large and still had the two front facing cameras from last year’s model.

More on Google Pixel 4:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: