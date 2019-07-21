We’ve seen renders and more renders of the Pixel 4, and we’ve also gotten to feast our eyes on real-life images of the back. Now, one person is claiming to have the first real-life image of the front of the Google Pixel 4. The only problem is that it’s not real.

A person by the name of Ubaid Ur Rehman is dropping the below tweet in the tipboxes of top Android and Google sites this morning, claiming to have their hands on a photo of a real Google Pixel 4 “with large front Bezel”.

While it may look legitimate at first, it only took a few minutes of looking closer to to see a few photoshop red flags.

The screen shows no reflection at all (despite clear, bright reflections on the bottom bezel), the two top cameras seem slightly crooked and are identical (they should appear slightly different — the left is slightly larger in the latest CAD renders), there’s a high degree of artifacting around various elements of the display, and it just generally has the appearance of having been run through a perspective tool.

It’s definitely a photoshop, but it’s a relatively convincing photoshop. It also goes without saying that this is, in fact, a pretty accurate representation of what we know the front of the Google Pixel 4 looks like — which is fine. It’s just not real, and we think you should know that.

If you want to see some homemade representations of the Pixel 4 in render form based on information we’re confident is solid, you should check out the renders that Onleaks has shared with a couple of his partner sites. We’ve also posted exclusive real-life images of the back of the Google Pixel 4 on two different occasions.

Update: And now we know where this photoshop originated…