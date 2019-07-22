In recent weeks, Google not only killed the entry-level Celeron Pixel Slate models, but also abandoned first-party tablets for laptops. A Google Store sale on the Pixel Slate today takes $100 off across the line and throws in a free keyboard of your choice.

This deal starts with a $100 discount on the entire Chrome OS lineup. Pricing now starts at $699 for a Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage. At $899, you step up to a Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top of the line is now $1,499 for Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Save $100 on Pixel Slate and get a Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199 value) or a Brydge G-TYPE Keyboard ($159.99 value) on us

The real special offer is the free keyboard from the Google Store. This includes the normally $199 Pixel Slate Keyboard or the Brydge G-TYPE Keyboard at $159.99. The Slate and keyboard of choice “must be added to your shopping cart to receive the bundle offer.”

Made by Google’s first-party accessory is fabric and features delightful chiclet keys. However, stability is an issue if you’re using the Chromebook on any surface other than a desk. The foldable design does allow your Pixel Slate to be “infinitely adjustable” in laptop, tablet, and entertainment modes, while your device will be better protected.

Brydge’s G-TYPE Keyboard is the safer bet with an aluminum body that results in a traditional tablet look. It addresses a lot of usability problems.

Today’s deal easily beats the $200 discount in May by taking up to $300 off the combined bundle price. The Pixel Slate discount and free keyboard deal lasts until July 27th at 11:59pm PT.

