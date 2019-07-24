Following weeks of reports that chronicled design changes and testing, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold will go on sale this September. The company officially detailed hardware tweaks and revealed that “final product tests” are now underway.

Samsung notes two general Galaxy Fold fixes that it made following the canceled April launch. The first addresses how the “top protective layer” — mistaken by many reviewers to be a screen film — is now much harder to remove.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Meanwhile, the Android foldable “features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles.” Dirt and other small objects are less likely to enter through the top and bottom of the hinge thanks to T-shaped “protection caps.” Samsung also shared new images of the revised $1,980 flagship device this evening.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.



Besides fixes to the Galaxy Fold’s hardware, Samsung says that it spent the past several months “optimizing more apps and services” for the Android Foldables form factor. The company is currently “conducting final product tests.”

Samsung did not specify what “select markets” will get the Galaxy Fold in September, with more availability details coming closer to the launch.

