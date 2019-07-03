The Samsung Galaxy Fold launch saga still rumbles on. According to a report by Bloomberg, Samsung has fixed many of the issues that arose during the failed launch of Galaxy Fold with a redesign of key components.

In the report, Bloomberg (via Android Authority) claims that the redesign of the hinge and display found on the Fold were a top priority. This has resulted in a hinge that has been pushed “slightly upward from the screen (it’s now flush with the display) to help stretch the film further when the phone opens.”

The protective film that confused many reviewers who then peeled it off has now been “stretched to wrap around the entire screen and flow into the outer bezels.” While people did ask why reviewers would peel off the screen protector, in their defense, it did look as though it could be removed.

Considering that Huawei pushed back its own Mate X foldable launch, you could argue that the Galaxy Fold debacle has really damaged confidence in Samsung products. Given the past experience with the ill-fated Note 7 and its recall, it’s clear that this has been at the forefront of the Korean firm’s mind with this redesign.

This latest report also claims that now the Galaxy Fold has been fixed, major components including the display and battery are being shipped to Vietnam for assembly. A launch date has yet to be discussed, although Bloomberg states that this is unlikely to be at the Galaxy Unpacked event in early August alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

At this point, we are still unsure if we will see the Galaxy Fold before the end of the year. Given that Huawei pushed back the Mate X until at least September to ensure it is fully tested, Samsung has some leeway to rerelease the Fold globally.

What do you think? Will we ever actually see a “fixed” Galaxy Fold, and would you fork out nearly $2,000 to be an early adopter of the redesign? Let us know in the comments section below.

