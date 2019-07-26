Android engineering team hosting Android Q AMA next week

With the launch of Android Q Beta 5 earlier this month, Google also announced that it was planning a Reddit AMA for developers. That session with the Android engineering team is taking place next week on r/AndroidDev.

Google explicitly notes that this Ask Me Anything is strictly focused on “technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android Q.” The Android team laid out some topics, but notes that participants are “free to ask anything!”

Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.

Android Jetpack

Android Studio

Kotlin

Notifications

Dark Theme

New Gesture Nav

Security & Privacy

Location changes in Q

Project Mainline

Google Play

This yearly session will start on August 1 at 12 p.m. PT and run until 1:20 p.m. Thirty-three Googlers from engineering and product management backgrounds will be present. Senior director of product management Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson will also be in attendance. Google’s Android Q AMA post is now live to begin asking and voting on questions.

Adam Cohen: TLM on Android Launcher / System UI Adam Powell: TLM on UI toolkit/framework; views, lifecycle, fragments, support libs Alan Viverette (/u/alanviverette): TLM, Jetpack / AndroidX Allen Huang: PM for UI, launcher, notifications, search integrations, and more! Andrew Sappirstein: TLM on Android Settings Brahim Elbouchikhi (u/ielbouchikhi): PM director for Android Machine Learning and Camera (NN API, ML Kit, CameraX, Camera Platform) Chad Brubaker (u/rekaburbc): Software Engineer, Android Platform Security Charmaine D’Silva: PM for Privacy Chet Haase (u/chethaase): Android Chief Advocate, Developer Relations Diana Wong: PM, App Compatibility, non-SDK API usage, ART, NDK Dianne Hackborn (u/hackbod): Manager of the Android framework team (Resources, Window Manager, Activity Manager, Multi-user, Printing, Accessibility, etc.) E.K. Chung: Director of UX Ian Lake: Software Engineer, Jetpack (Fragments, Navigation, Architecture Components) Iliyan Malchev: Principal Software Engineer, Project Mainline Jacob Lehrbaum: Director of Developer Relations for Android Jake Wharton (u/jakewharton): Software Engineer, Jetpack Jamal Eason (/u/easonj): PM, Android Studio Jeff Bailey (u/jeffbailey): TLM, Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Jeff Sharkey (u/jsharkey): Software Engineer, Android Framework Jeffrey van Gogh (/u/jvg_googler): Android Studio, Compilers Jen Chai: PM, Location and Context, Auth, Autofill, non-SDK API usage, ART Karen Ng: Group PM for Android Developer Tools, Android Studio, Android Tookit, and Jetpack Paul Bankhead: Director of Product Management, Google Play Rohan Shah: Product Manager, Android System UI Romain Guy (/u/romainguy): Manager of the Android Toolkit/Jetpack team Sagar Kamdar: Director of Product Management, Android Sat K: Director of Engineering, Android Connectivity Selim Cinek (u/selimcinek): Software Engineer, Android System UI Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson (/u/steph—): Senior Director of Product Management, Android Sumir Kataria: Software Engineer, Jetpack (WorkManager) Travis McCoy: PM, Android Platform Trystan Upstill: Distinguished Engineer, Lead for Android System UI & Intelligence Vinit Modi: PM, Android Camera

