Android engineering team hosting Android Q AMA next week

- Jul. 26th 2019 11:05 am PT

With the launch of Android Q Beta 5 earlier this month, Google also announced that it was planning a Reddit AMA for developers. That session with the Android engineering team is taking place next week on r/AndroidDev.

Google explicitly notes that this Ask Me Anything is strictly focused on “technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android Q.” The Android team laid out some topics, but notes that participants are “free to ask anything!”

Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.

  • Android Jetpack
  • Android Studio
  • Kotlin
  • Notifications
  • Dark Theme
  • New Gesture Nav
  • Security & Privacy
  • Location changes in Q
  • Project Mainline
  • Google Play

This yearly session will start on August 1 at 12 p.m. PT and run until 1:20 p.m. Thirty-three Googlers from engineering and product management backgrounds will be present. Senior director of product management Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson will also be in attendance. Google’s Android Q AMA post is now live to begin asking and voting on questions.

  1. Adam Cohen: TLM on Android Launcher / System UI
  2. Adam Powell: TLM on UI toolkit/framework; views, lifecycle, fragments, support libs
  3. Alan Viverette (/u/alanviverette): TLM, Jetpack / AndroidX
  4. Allen Huang: PM for UI, launcher, notifications, search integrations, and more!
  5. Andrew Sappirstein: TLM on Android Settings
  6. Brahim Elbouchikhi (u/ielbouchikhi): PM director for Android Machine Learning and Camera (NN API, ML Kit, CameraX, Camera Platform)
  7. Chad Brubaker (u/rekaburbc): Software Engineer, Android Platform Security
  8. Charmaine D’Silva: PM for Privacy
  9. Chet Haase (u/chethaase): Android Chief Advocate, Developer Relations
  10. Diana Wong: PM, App Compatibility, non-SDK API usage, ART, NDK
  11. Dianne Hackborn (u/hackbod): Manager of the Android framework team (Resources, Window Manager, Activity Manager, Multi-user, Printing, Accessibility, etc.)
  12. E.K. Chung: Director of UX
  13. Ian Lake: Software Engineer, Jetpack (Fragments, Navigation, Architecture Components)
  14. Iliyan Malchev: Principal Software Engineer, Project Mainline
  15. Jacob Lehrbaum: Director of Developer Relations for Android
  16. Jake Wharton (u/jakewharton): Software Engineer, Jetpack
  17. Jamal Eason (/u/easonj): PM, Android Studio
  18. Jeff Bailey (u/jeffbailey): TLM, Android Open Source Project (AOSP)
  19. Jeff Sharkey (u/jsharkey): Software Engineer, Android Framework
  20. Jeffrey van Gogh (/u/jvg_googler): Android Studio, Compilers
  21. Jen Chai: PM, Location and Context, Auth, Autofill, non-SDK API usage, ART
  22. Karen Ng: Group PM for Android Developer Tools, Android Studio, Android Tookit, and Jetpack
  23. Paul Bankhead: Director of Product Management, Google Play
  24. Rohan Shah: Product Manager, Android System UI
  25. Romain Guy (/u/romainguy): Manager of the Android Toolkit/Jetpack team
  26. Sagar Kamdar: Director of Product Management, Android
  27. Sat K: Director of Engineering, Android Connectivity
  28. Selim Cinek (u/selimcinek): Software Engineer, Android System UI
  29. Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson (/u/steph—): Senior Director of Product Management, Android
  30. Sumir Kataria: Software Engineer, Jetpack (WorkManager)
  31. Travis McCoy: PM, Android Platform
  32. Trystan Upstill: Distinguished Engineer, Lead for Android System UI & Intelligence
  33. Vinit Modi: PM, Android Camera

