The Android P engineering team will be hosting a Reddit AMA on July 19

Just like last year, the engineering team behind Android P will be hosting a developer-focused Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on July 19th.

This AMA comes shortly after the release of the third Android P beta and several weeks before the last Developer Preview. This opportunity gives developers and fans alike the chance to pick the brains of those behind Google’s mobile operating system.

This is your chance to ask us technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android P — from the APIs and SDK to Jetpack, power, notifications and more. Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.

Some of the topics the team intends to discuss include:

Android Jetpack

Kotlin

Notifications

Power – app standby, app restrictions

Display cutout

Actions and Slices

Compatibility and non-SDK interface restrictions

Android P Beta devices, Project Treble

If you would like to participate in the AMA, make sure to head over to the AndroidDev subreddit by or on July 19. While you can submit your developer-focused questions anytime between now and that date, the engineering team will only be online and answering from 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET to 1:20 PM PT / 4:20 PM ET.

