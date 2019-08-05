Save $250 on Google Pixel Slate m3 Tablet, pick up Nest Hub at its best price yet, and protect your valuable tech with today’s Amazon Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Slate m3 Tablet hits new Amazon low

Amazon has the Google Pixel Slate m3 Tablet at a new all-time low price of $549. This offer is also over at Best Buy. That’s down $250 from the regular going rate. Google’s Pixel Slate Tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with 64GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. With ten hours of battery life you’ll be able to keep the action going all day. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Nest Hub drops to its best price yet

Rakuten is currently offering the Nest Hub for $58.50, which is the best price we’ve tracked to date and just below our previous mention. It typically sells for $129 at other authorized retailers. Nest Hub delivers access to all of the best Google Assistant features while also controlling your smart home lights, thermostat, and much more. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Today’s Amazon Gold Box keeps your tech safe from harm

Over at Amazon, you have your choice of APC power back-up systems and surge protectors starting at $21.50. This is a great way to keep your internet up and running in the event of a storm or other type of power outage. There are a number of styles on sale today, including Alexa-enabled power strips which are great for building out a new smart home.

