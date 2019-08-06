Google Travel was revamped on the web last month with many of the features found in Google Trips. Version 1.14 on Android today confirms that the standalone mobile clients will be “sunset” as functionality is integrated into Google’s other services.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Update 8/6: With the deadline passed, Google Trips is no more. As of yesterday, users could bypass Google’s “We’re saying goodbye to Google Trips Aug 6” screen with the “Not now” option. It’s been updated today to “We’ve said goodbye to Google Trips,” with the rest of Trips unavailable.

Many of your favorite features will live on in Google Search and Google Maps, so you can continue to plan and manage your trips with Google.

Our APK Insight of Google Trips for Android today reveals an upcoming “goodbye” message that will prompt users about the sunsetting.

<string name=”activity_label_sunset”>”We’re saying goodbye to Google Trips”</string> <string name=”sunset_content_big”>”%1$s we’ll stop supporting this app. Tap to learn more.”</string> <string name=”sunset_dialog_body_text”>Many of your favorite features will live on in other Google products.</string>

Google already implied in May that a shutdown for the dedicated was coming as part of an evolution:

As we continue to evolve Google Trips, we’re making this information more accessible at google.com/travel, and in Google Search and Google Maps.

We now know specifics, like how Google will “stop supporting” the app. Trips will encourages users to find “favorite features” in other services like the new Travel website that features a Material Theme, and the Google Search app. Full feature parity — namely offline capabilities and maps — will likely make their way to Google Maps, which is set to add trip bundles over the coming months.

The “learn more” page has been spotted by XDA with Google noting that support “will end on August 5, 2019.” According to the help document, notes from Trips will be coming to the Google Travel website, while Google Maps trip reservations will be located in Your places > Upcoming reservations.

However, version 1.14 leaves some ambiguity on whether the app will stop working for existing users that already have it installed. A pair of strings — one of which is in past tense — implies that Trips could continue to function, but that some features will break in the future.

<string name=”sunset_dialog_title”>”We’re saying goodbye to Google Trips %1$s”</string> <string name=”sunset_dialog_title_past”>”We’ve said goodbye to Google Trips”</string>

As of today, this sunset prompt is not yet live in Google Trips for Android or iOS, and the apps are still available to download.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: