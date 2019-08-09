Since 2013, Visa has run their Visa Checkout online payment service, competing with the likes of PayPal. We’ve now learned that Visa Checkout will apparently be shutting down sometime in 2020.

In 2017, it became possible to connect your Visa Checkout account to Google Pay (Android Pay, at the time), allowing you to use Visa cards associated with your Google Pay account when purchasing something via Visa Checkout. Similar support for MasterPass from MasterCard was also announced to be in development, though this never surfaced.

Earlier this week, Google unexpectedly removed information about Visa Checkout from the “Supported accounts & services” section of a Google Pay support page, leaving PayPal as the only supported service. This immediately prompted questions about what this means for the two services going forward.

We asked Google for clarification, and they confirmed to us that Visa is in the process of deprecating their Visa Checkout service. According to the information they provided, Visa is migrating to a new solution based on EMV SRC, as originally outlined last year. What wasn’t clear at the time was whether or not the new service would still be a part of Visa Checkout, but Google’s description of Visa Checkout being deprecated, makes it clear this is not the case.

The new EMV SRC based Visa service will begin rolling out to Visa Checkout customers in select markets within the next few months, and the transition is not likely to be fully complete until sometime in 2020. Visa has committed to supporting Visa Checkout throughout the full migration period.

Going forward, Google Pay will, of course, continue to work with Visa cards issued by the many, many supported banks and credit unions around the world. Only the direct integration between Google Pay and Visa Checkout is shutting down. It’s too early to know whether Google Pay will support Visa’s replacement service.

