Google’s Android Auto platform has a new design rolling out, but for the past several months, there’s been a problem affecting some users. Since April 2019, some Android Auto users have been chiming in on a Google support thread regarding a crashing issue that still hasn’t been fixed.

An ongoing thread with nearly 150 replies and counting reveals a strange crashing issue affecting Android Auto. This affects the app itself, leaving the user with a crash notification on their Android device.

On the phone’s display, the message “Android Auto has crashed” would appear, and for many, would affect users continually. Some even report that the app would crash without being used in the foreground. Reports vary from person to person, but this doesn’t seem reliant on using the car’s or the phone’s display to use Android Auto. Worryingly, this can also happen randomly after Android Auto has already been active for some time. In some extreme cases, users report the phone rebooting itself.

The problem also doesn’t seem tied to specific devices. The Android Auto team fixed a similar crashing issue that affected Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 owners around the same time this started, but a quick look through this growing thread shows devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Huawei, and even some Google Pixels all being affected, among others.

The cause of this problem is unclear, and it seems no fix is in place for affected users, either. Members of the Android Auto team have acknowledged this crashing issue, but the last message we can see from the team came in late May with a link to fill out a form to report the issue further.

Hopefully, this is an issue Google can fix soon, as reports are still coming in over four months later.

