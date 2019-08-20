True to its word, Google is starting to migrate Nest accounts over to Google accounts. While that’s a positive change in some ways, IFTTT is warning Nest users that Google account migration will break their integration in a way that can’t be reversed.

Google previously announced that it would be shutting down the “Works with Nest” program at the end of August with new Google Assistant routines taking its place at a later date. However, IFTTT has good news, applets from IFTTT that work with Nest products will continue to function past August 31st, the date when Works with Nest will be shut down. However, there’s a catch with that.

Just yesterday, Google account migration kicked off through the Nest app and website. In a post, IFTTT explains how this new account migration will break products that are part of the “Works with Nest” program. As long as you don’t change anything on your account, nothing will change with your IFTTT applets.

…here is how to keep your Nest Applets working on IFTTT beyond August 31, 2019. Do not migrate your Nest account to a Google account. Migrating your Nest account will cause IFTTT and other Works with Nest integrations to be disconnected. This process is not reversible.

to a Google account. Migrating your Nest account will cause IFTTT and other Works with Nest integrations to be disconnected. This process is not reversible. Do not disconnect Nest from IFTTT after August 31st as you will not be able to reconnect it. This affects users that do not migrate their Nest accounts to a Google one. At IFTTT, we believe that everything works better together and we will continue to advocate for your ownership over how the products, apps, and services that fill your life can be connected, secured, and controlled.

