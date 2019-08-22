Google Wifi deals take the three-pack down to $220, Belkin’s Boost Up 10W Qi Charger is $40, and you can score a Panasonic eneloop rechargeable battery bundle for $35. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot offers notable 1-day Google Wifi deals

A new crop of Google Wifi deals popped up this morning, with a three-pack dropping to $220 at Woot. Looking to simplify your home network, this mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gbps speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content and more. Plus, each of the routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Belkin Boost Up offers stylish Qi charging

Amazon offers the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand for $40. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, Belkin’s Boost Up Charger can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones.

Whether you’re looking for a new overnight charger or something to place on your desk, this is a great option. Its stand design notably keeps devices propped up while refueling, so you can check notifications and more at a glance. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Recharge your batteries with this eneloop bundle

Today only, B&H is selling the Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit for $35. Regularly closer to $50, this offer is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find. It’s time to finally make the switch to rechargeable batteries and go with the best in the business. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries are our top pick in this category. This bundle includes the wall charger, eight AAs, and four AAAs. It’s perfect for keeping your gaming controllers, remotes, and more powered up.

