Now that the OnePlus TV has been certified for Google Play and confirmed to use Android TV, we’re just waiting on the official reveal to confirm the rest of the details. Today, though, a listing for the OnePlus TV has confirmed some of its specs, including the processor and version of Android on board.

In the Google Play Developer Console, a new OnePlus device codenamed “Dosa” has appeared. This codename first appeared yesterday and is expected to be the OnePlus TV, at least its Indian variant which will launch first.

@AndroidTV_Rumor explains on Twitter that this listing confirms a few core specs for the OnePlus TV. Firstly, it will be running on top of Android 9 Pie just like other Android TV boxes as of late. The JBL Link Bar and AirTV Mini both launched with that version, and the flagship Nvidia Shield also recently picked up a Pie update.

Further, this listing tells us that the OnePlus TV will be using a MediaTek MT5670 processor, a quad-core chipset that doesn’t have any public details available as of yet. That chip includes a Mali-G51 MP3 GPU and there appears to be 2GB of RAM rounding out the OnePlus TV spec sheet. As previously confirmed, the TV will be 4K as well with different sizes available including a 55-inch model.

OnePlus TV is set to go official next month.

