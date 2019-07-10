The long story is finally over. After several delays over the course of a full year, the Android TV-powered JBL Link Bar is finally available for purchase at $399.

Spotted by the folks at Android Police, JBL’s website now lists the Link Bar for sale as in stock and ready to ship. Retail partners such as B&H Photo still list the product as a pre-order, but clearly, this thing is finally ready to land in customer’s living rooms.

For those unaware of the story of the JBL Link Bar, it all started at Google I/O 2018. There, JBL and Google announced the Android TV-powered Link Bar as the first soundbar to act as a set-top box with Google’s platform powering the experience. Connected over HDMI to your TV, the Link Bar would deliver the company’s killer sound quality as a typical soundbar, but also give your TV a smart interface with access to the Play Store. Further, it would act as a Google Assistant speaker when the TV was turned off.

For reasons still unknown, the JBL Link Bar was delayed a handful of times. Now, it’s finally available for the original $399 price tag directly from JBL’s website. So far, the US and Germany are the only countries showing the product available, but others will probably be added soon.

