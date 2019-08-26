YouTube can be found on just about every platform you can imagine, but sometimes they don’t last forever. Next week, YouTube will pull the plug on its official app for Nintendo 3DS.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

On September 3rd, 2019, YouTube will no longer support its app for Nintendo 3DS, 2DS, and New 3DS users. The app has been available for several years at this point but has also been broken for a large portion of 2019. The app is essentially a web wrapper for YouTube’s mobile website but does support the dual-screens of the 3DS platform.

The date of the shutdown for the app was confirmed on the official Nintendo website which also mentions that the app will stop working at 9 AM on that date. The post is on the Japanese site, so we can assume that’s local time. At the same time, the eShop listing for YouTube on 3DS will also be pulled which will mean users can’t download the app past that time.

YouTube is available on some other Nintendo products, though. The Wii U has supported YouTube for some time, and recently, the app officially arrived on Nintendo Switch. Notably, some users have reported success viewing YouTube using the 3DS web browser. If you have a New 3DS, 3DS XL, or 2DS, the YouTube website should work just fine to replace the app itself.

The YouTube app on Nintendo 3DS has been notifying users of the closure upon startup for the past few weeks.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: