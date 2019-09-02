An apparent series of retail images may have leaked a brand new Michael Kors Wear OS smartwatch for men, this time branded as “Lexington.”

In a post on the /r/WearOS subreddit, a poster shared images of a retail stand that shows the “Michael Kors Access Lexington” WearOS smartwatch alongside the current crop of Michael Kors smartwatches. It’s also unclear if this watch will get the Gen 5 treatment with new features and more. Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatch includes upgrades such as a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage too.

Fossil is arguably the biggest name in the Wear OS market, so this is yet another option for fans of the smartwatch OS to choose from — which is a bonus if you are in the market for a new piece of connected jewelry.

The Access Lexington specs are unclear and the original poster commented that the store staff didn’t seem to know much about the internals of this unannounced smartwatch. With IFA on the immediate horizon, there is a very distinct possibility that Fossil will unveil the Michael Kors Access Lexington in Berlin later this week.

As you can see from the image, there appear to be three distinct color options for the bracelet-style smartwatch. There’s a silver, gold, and silver-gold model with what appears to be an exclusive watch face.

Should you search for the model online, there is no information about this potential new Wear OS Michael Kors watch. Instead, you may notice that there is already a Michael Kors dumb-watch with the Lexington name. This new version does appear to share some similarities in shape and size too. Notably, the images used in the display below show previous-gen Michael Kors Wear OS watches that likely don’t reflect the Lexington’s features.

The image also shows pricing at €369, which is around $405. That fits with the pricing of previous Michael Kors smartwatches for men released in the past. Considering that IFA is so close, we don’t have too long to wait and see if this leak does turn out to be true.

