With IFA 2019 in full swing, we’re getting new Wear OS watches, too. This morning, Michael Kors has announced three new additions to its Wear OS lineup with the Lexington 2, Bradshaw 2, and the fitness-focused MKGO.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Based on Fossil’s Gen 5 platform, the latest Michael Kors watches all deliver welcome features like an improved heart rate sensor, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, smart battery modes, and more.

The Michael Kors Lexington 2 (which leaked earlier this week) and Bradshaw 2 are the premium offerings from today’s reveal. Both watches have 44 mm case sizes, work with 22 mm bands, and have a 1.28-inch OLED display. They offer 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to complement the 3100 chipset as well as NFC, GPS, 3 ATM water resistance, a speaker, and three buttons including a rotating crown.

Pricing for the Access Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 starts at $350 depending on your band and color selections. The Lexington 2 is now available from the Michael Kors website, but the Bradshaw 2 won’t be available in late September.

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 (left) and Bradshaw 2 (right)

The more exciting arrival from Michael Kors today, however, is the brand’s first fitness-focused smartwatch in the MKGO. This watch has a smaller 43 mm case that is just 7 mm thick and uses a 20 mm silicone band. There’s a 1.19-inch display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 512 MB of RAM (boo), and 4 GB of storage. NFC, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and apps like Google Fit help the fitness aspect of the watch, too.

The Michael Kors MKGO also gives Wear OS some bright-colored hardware with its red color variant, but it also comes in black, pink, and white/gold. Pricing starts at $295.

Michael Kors Access MKGO

More on Wear OS:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: