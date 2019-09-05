Known primarily for sportswear, Puma has now officially entered the smartwatch market with its first Wear OS device — the Puma Sport Connected.

Puma has teamed up with Fossil to make this sports-focused smartwatch a reality. That means you’ll see the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, a slightly disappointing 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, and supposed 24-hour battery life. There is also support for NFC payments using Google Pay.

Other features include a heart rate monitor, workout tracking, Google Assistant integration, and all the standard Wear OS features. The watch will also have some exclusive Puma-branded watch faces designed specifically to complement the hardware.

The 44mm casing makes this is a medium-sized watch ideal for those wanting smart activewear. The 1.19-inch AMOLED display offers 328 pixels per inch for crystal clear viewing, while the solitary dial is the only physical input hardware on this Puma Wear OS watch. Unfortunately, the crown itself does not have a moving dial.

Made from a nylon composite, the Puma Sport Connected should be able to withstand anything you can throw at it within reason. Puma’s first Wear OS smartwatch is also swim-proof and water-resistant up to 3 ATM.

The removable strap can be altered at any time as Puma includes 16mm strap support using a standard prong. The fact that this weighs so little at just 28g, means that this first stab at Wear OS from Puma might entice those needing an everyday lightweight workout watch.

The Puma Sport Connected will be available in three colorways including an all-black option, yellow and black with neon strap, and rose gold with white strap from November 2019 at selected retailers for $275.

