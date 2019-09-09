9to5Google Daily 298: The Pixel 4 leaks, leaks and leaks again

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Host(s):
Links:
- [Update: Full rear image + front] Google Pixel 4 colors leak, including coral-like hue
- Another Google Pixel 4 leak confirms 6 GB RAM, 8x zoom, new camera UI
- Leaked Google Pixel 4 video offers a hands-on look at every angle
- White Google Pixel 4 possibly spotted for first time in sketchy video
- Exclusive: New Pixel 4 camera features include ‘Motion Mode’ and improved Night Sight
- Source: Google Assistant on Pixel 4 can take over calls while you’re on hold
- Google Podcasts preps Material Theme redesign [Gallery]
Support:
