In late July, Google Play Pass was spotted in testing as a subscription service that provides “access to hundreds of premium apps.” Google today teased the Android offering as “coming soon” and unveiled the official icon.

Unlike Apple Arcade on iOS, the last look at Play Pass revealed that both games and regular apps would be offered. It was priced at $4.99 per month with a 10-day free trial during the testing period, though that might change before the public launch.

The curated catalog is supposed to include “hundreds of premium apps,” including fitness trackers and music tools. All software included in Play Pass will be free of advertising or in-app purchases, with all functionality unlocked. One good value spotted during the testing period was Stardew Valley. Usually, $7.99, this is an example of a premium game.

Google Play will offer a dedicated section to browse apps included in Play Pass, while store listings will feature a purple banner underneath the buy button on eligible Android applications.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

Google Play on Twitter today showed off a new vertical ticket-shaped icon that’s filled in with the four neon Play colors. It presumably replaces the fast-forward arrows previously spotted in screenshots. This new icon is more representative of a “pass.”

According to Google, “It’s almost time” for Play Pass and some sort of official unveil is “coming soon.” The company in July said that the service was under active testing.

