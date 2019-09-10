Tuesday’s best deals include Pixel 3/XL on sale from $450 with a bundled Nest Hub, Anker’s latest Qi chargers, and the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 3/XL get discounted to $450 + FREE Nest Hub

Best Buy is currently offering the Pixel 3 from $450 with activation today. Grab the Pixel 3 XL from $550. Note: An activation fee of at least $40 applies. If you’d rather ditch activation fees, the Pixel 3 can be bought outright for $500 and the 3 XL for $600. Both devices come with a FREE Google Nest Hub, which has a value of $130. Normally, the Pixel 3 goes for $800 and the 3 XL goes for $900 when not on sale. We did see the devices drop to $400 for Labor Day, but this is the best deal we’ve tracked otherwise. Though Google’s Pixel 4 has been leaking like crazy, the Pixel 3 is still the latest and greatest the company has to offer. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker’s Qi Charger is discounted

Amazon offers the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $11. Normally selling for $16, today’s offer is $1 under the previous price drop and one of the best we’ve seen. As a perfect addition to your bedside table or nightstand, this wireless charging pad can dish out 10W of power. It features a slim design with a TPU charging surface. It’s also compatible with even some of the bulkier cases on the market, so there’s no need to unsheathe your iPhone before charging.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter is a must at $349

Walmart is offering the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (M365) for $349. This is down from its $600 original rate, $400 current price at Amazon, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, we have seen it fall to $330 during a one-day-only sale at Woot. If you’re back at school without a vehicle, this is a great alternative. It features over 18 miles of range on a single charge, up to 15.5MPH of speed, and an “easy fold-n-carry” design.

