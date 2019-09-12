9to5Google Daily 301: Night Sight 2.0 samples, first Pixel 4 hands-on previews, new Nest Mini hits FCC
Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Host(s):
Links:
- First Pixel 4 camera samples, sensor details leak in another video [Gallery]
- Pixel 4 bears all in 4K hands-on: new Camera app, ‘Screen attention’ feature, more [Video]
- YouTube TV rolling out a new autoplay feature and updated guide interface
- Google Home app now has a ‘Call Home’ button to video call your smart displays
- Google Nest Mini hits the FCC w/ familiar design, confirms wall mount
- Google Pay can import rewards cards from in-store purchases
- Hands-on with Assistant Ambient mode for Android devices [Video]
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily!