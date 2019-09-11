Leaks of the Google Pixel 4 just won’t stop this week and today we’re getting our first look at camera samples from the Pixel 4 XL in yet another hands-on video leak.

Just moments after a video leaked from a Vietnamese YouTuber, another YouTube channel based in Thailand posted an extensive hands-on with all three colors of the Pixel 4 XL (via @Samsung_News_)

This video goes over the hardware itself in depth giving us a clear look at the shiny glass back of the black variant and matte finishes on both the white and orange colors. Some of the features including Motion Sense are also detailed again.

What’s most notable about this leak, though, is that it gives us our first look at camera samples from the Pixel 4. The gallery below holds all of the samples, but do keep in mind that since they’re from a video, the quality probably isn’t as good as what we’d see from the images if they were natively uploaded.

Some shots show off the zoom from the Pixel 4 camera while other show improvements to Night Sight compared to the Pixel 3 XL, as well as slight improvements with the selfie camera and Portrait mode.

Alongside the camera samples, this video also helps us identify exactly which camera sensors the Pixel 4 XL will be using. Specifically, there’s mention of a Sony IMX481 for telephoto, a Sony IMX363 for standard shots, and a Sony IMX520 for the front-facing camera. This further confirms our findings of a 16MP telephoto camera, but also a 12.2MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing shooter. Notably, the standard sensor is unchanged from the Pixel 3.

An OVM7251 IR sensor is also detailed for the Face Unlock system.

