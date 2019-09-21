Google’s tastiest looking Doodle in recent memory is celebrating the beginning of Oktoberfest by making sure everyone knows just how good pretzels are.

In many parts of the world today, including the US, UK, and of course Germany, people are beginning the 16-day celebration of Oktoberfest, enjoying beer and the promise of autumn. Google is doing their part in commencing the celebration with a special homepage doodle toast to the beloved pretzel.

Today’s Doodle, freshly baked by Esther’s German Bakery, celebrates the one and only pretzel—one of the world’s most versatile and beloved foods! As Oktoberfest, the Bavarian fall festival, begins today, Brotfrauen (or bread ladies) will be carrying baskets of chewy Brezeln through Bierhallen (massive tents) in Germany, the center of Oktoberfest revelry.

With help from a local bakery, the Google homepage has been taken over by pretzel dough carefully crafted to spell out “Google.” Each letter piece is then baked, garnished with salt, and a bowl of butter is added to form the second “o.” The end result makes for an appetizing presentation that leaves you craving a warm pretzel to begin your own Oktoberfest celebration.

As has been the recent trend, Google has also included a piece of this doodle in the search bar on Pixel phones. When on your phone home screen, a small pretzel will roll out of the Google “G.”

Elsewhere in the world today, the Google homepage is dedicated to Armenia Independence Day, which celebrates the 28th anniversary of the country’s vote for independence from the Soviet Union.

Today’s Doodle depicts Armenia’s tricolor flag, which will fly all across the Eurasian country in honor of Armenian Independence Day.

