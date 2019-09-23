Google tweaks Search definitions to elevate synonyms

Last week, we spotted the Google app adding an Android homescreen shortcut to the built-in dictionary tool. The search engine is now tweaking the layout of definition cards by making synonyms more prominent.

Google Search definitions have displayed synonyms and antonyms since 2013. The card on desktop web and mobile is now renamed to “Similar” and “Opposite.” The former is in green with words (and phrases) presented in pill-shaped bubbles befitting the Material Theme. In the past, words were just listed without adornment.

With the increased spacing, it’s much easier to click a word and open that full definition. Meanwhile, “Opposite” is starkly highlighted in red. On initial load, Search only displays a single line of results. A carrot button at the end of the list lets you expand for all the synonyms or antonyms.

Appending “synonyms” to your search query will not automatically show the entire list. There are no other changes to the card’s layout with example sentences and the origin section still present.

This tweak to the definitions card in Google Search for synonyms and antonyms is a minor one but greatly helps usability. It elevates the functionality that most people might have glossed over in the past due to the wall of text. It should be widely rolled out on the desktop and mobile web today after first appearing last week.

