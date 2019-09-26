Amazon offers Motorola Android discounts, plus deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds, and $20 off a three-pack of Assistant-enabled smart light switches. All that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Android discounts abound at Amazon

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Motorola Android Smartphones. You can grab the 64GB Moto Z3 Play with Alexa Unlocked (AT&T/Sprint/T-Mobile/Verizon) for $260. Regularly up to $400 or more, this particular Z3 model is currently on sale for $300 direct and is now at a new Amazon all-time low.

Features include a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable to 2TB via microSD). This is the Amazon Alexa model with the retailer’s virtual assistant built-in along with a series of other Amazon apps. Check out the entire sale here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds on sale

AT&T offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds for $97. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $130 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is $22 less than the Amazon all-time low and $2 off our previous mention.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds offer a truly wireless design with built-in drivers backed by AKG and integrated touch controls. There are also dual microphones and “selectable ambiance audibility” so you can customize your listening experience. IPX2-rated with splash resistance for athletes looking to get in a workout wherever they are. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Take $20 off a three-pack of TP-Link Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi Light Switches

Amazon offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $60. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in three months. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switches work over standard Wi-Fi.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Lenovo Mirage AR Dimension of Heroes Review: Bringing MARVEL to life [Video]

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]