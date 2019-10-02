Google first added app shortcuts to Android with the debut of Nougat, but many apps never added the functionality. Now, there’s evidence that Instagram is finally adding app shortcuts to its Android app, but there’s no telling when they’ll debut.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Android Police reports that the latest Instagram update contains the strings needed to enable app shortcuts. For whatever reason, though, the new feature isn’t actually enabled in this update and it seems like it will eventually arrive as part of a server-side update.

Whatever the case, Instagram’s app shortcuts on Android include some handy quick access shortcuts to common portions of the app. That includes a new post, the camera viewfinder, and also to the Activity tab to see likes and follower details.

Probably the most useful shortcut, however, is to Direct which means you can click a single icon to access your direct messages. With the death of Instagram’s dedicated messaging app, it should be a handy addition.

As mentioned, this functionality has yet to officially roll out to everyone, but some users are seeing them on their devices as seen below. Hopefully, we’ll see a wider rollout in the near future.

More on Android:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: