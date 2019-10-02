Google’s Pixel 4 has leaked extensively over the past few months, and that includes some official renders of the device. Tonight, in the midst of our several other exclusive Pixel 4 leaks, Evan Blass has posted a render of the Pixel 4 in its “Oh So Orange” color and it’s hinting at a less vibrant shade.

We first reported that the Pixel 4’s third color would be “Oh So Orange” and the device has already been leaked several times at this point. In this latest leak, the official render gives us a look at the device from all angles to better show this new color variant.

What’s notable here is that the “Oh So Orange” color looks much less vibrant in this official-looking press render than many of us were expecting. The “Oh So Orange” name alone hints at a bold shade of the color for Google’s Pixel 4, but this render leans more towards a “coral” color with a more subdued shade.

For many, the less punchy color could be a good thing, but it could also be seen as a bit of a disappointment for some.

It’s interesting how much of a difference can be seen between this render and some of the previous hands-on leaks. One of the leaks in particular showed an extremely vibrant shade of orange, much different from this official render. Meanwhile, another hands-on leak showed a more subdued shade. More than likely, the differences can be attributed to lighting.

This render shows that Google probably isn’t going for an extremely bright shade of orange, and more than likely, that’s probably for the best.

Pixel 4 in ‘Oh So Orange’ from official render (left) and hands-on leaks (right)

