Android 10’s rollout is one of the fastest we’ve seen, and today OnePlus confirmed a further rollout to some older devices. Starting later this month, the OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T will get Android 10 updates.
Nomad case for Pixel 3
Now, OnePlus has confirmed that its OxygenOS 10 update will be coming to older devices. Apparently, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will both be updated to Android 10 sometime later this month. OnePlus hasn’t mentioned if this is an open beta, though, so we’re not sure if it will roll out to all users or just those willing to try out new software.
Beyond that, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be the oldest devices to support Android 10 with their upgrades coming in Q2 of next year. Again, there’s no word about betas here, but it’s still great to see support being extended to those devices from 2017.
Notably, these dates line up with a mention on OnePlus’ forums last month.
More on OnePlus:
- OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7T: Worth the upgrade? [Video]
- Oxygen OS 9.0.17 and 9.0.9 OTAs for OnePlus 6, 6T prep for Android 10 update
- OnePlus 6T in 2019: 5 reasons it’s still worth picking up [Video]
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: