Over the weekend a source at Best Buy told us that the Pixel 4 XL could start at an eye-watering $999. Now, just a day before the launch event, a new report claims much more reasonable pricing for the Pixel 4 series.

Citing a carrier source, Droid-Life claims that Google’s pricing for the Pixel 4 will start at $799 for the smaller, base 64GB model. On top of that, the Pixel 4 XL will charge $100 more for the same storage tier. Unfortunately, there’s no word on how the price will go up for the 128GB model.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the same pricing Google offered up for the Pixel 3 series last year. While it’s still a hefty price to pay, a $799 starting price tag is much more tolerable for what the Pixel 4 has to offer. In this case, we’re a little glad to see that our source was a bit off.

Based on the Pixel 3’s price structure, the Pixel 4 will likely charge an extra $100 for a higher storage tier. If so, that would also explain the $999 price point in Best Buy’s system.

It’s still possible this number could be incorrect, but it seems legitimate and Droid-Life is confident in their source. We’ll find out for sure in less than 24 hours. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

