Google this year took the unusual step of teasing and confirming the Pixel 4 back in June. In the subsequent months, the phone has leaked in-depth, while we’ve detailed nearly all the products expected to be announced. The Made by Google 2019 livestream kicks off at 10AM EST on October 15th and here’s is how to watch.

Like in 2017 and 2018, the Made by Google YouTube channel will livestream the event. The main Google account broadcasted the inaugural #madebygoogle in 2016. Heading over to the video page now lets you sign up for a reminder when the announcement starts at 7AM PST / 10AM EST / 2PM GMT. You can also watch the Made by Google 2019 livestream directly on Twitter with a tweet-optimized interface.

Compared to last year, the event is kicking off one hour earlier. Meanwhile, the video description for the Made by Google 2019 livestream is just a generic and repeated “see a few new things Made by Google” tagline.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the primary announcements today. Nearly every single aspect of the flagship phones have leaked from the design, color variants specifications, and many, many camera details. Pricing and country availability are essentially the last remaining details, though it would be refreshing if Google had one or two details up its sleeve.

Next up should be the Pixelbook Go, which we exclusively detailed last month as the Pixelbook’s successor. We’ve been tracking this Chromebook since last year’s event, and it’s turning out to vaguely be a MacBook Air like computer.

On the Connected Home front, we also exclusively revealed the second-generation Nest Mini and Nest Wifi. The products are two and three years old, respectively. Last but not least, we’re also expecting details about Pixel Buds 2.

9to5Google we be live in New York City on October 15th for Made by Google 2019. Stay tuned for all the news!