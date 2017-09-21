You can now order a cheaper Nvidia Shield TV without the gamepad

The Nvidia Shield TV is one of my favorite ways to get content up on the big screen, but some could argue it almost offers too much. Quite a lot of users simply want to use the Shield solely for media, skipping the games. Now, Nvidia is giving those users a chance to save a few bucks by ditching the included gamepad.

Currently, the $199 Nvidia Shield TV ships with the box itself, a remote control, and a gamepad controller. That’s a pretty excellent value if you ask me, but if you’re looking to save a few bucks, you can now order it minus that gamepad and bring the price down to $179.

At that price, you’re still getting the 4K HDR-capable Android TV-packing Shield TV box, but only with the remote. That $20 price cut is nice, but the price tag still seems a bit high if you ask me. The controller costs about $60 on its own, so you’re really not seeing the full benefit of ditching it with this new bundle. At $159 or so, this would be a much smarter choice if you ask me. At $179, it’s just smart to buy the full bundle that includes everything for an extra $20.

Nvidia’s motive for this price is clear, though. There aren’t many 4K HDR boxes on the market today, and with the Apple TV 4K going on sale tomorrow, offering something that matches the competing price is a smart move.

Regardless, this new bundle starts shipping in about one month on October 18th, leaving the company plenty of time to rethink that price tag. Pre-orders are open now through Nvidia’s website.

