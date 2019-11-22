Today is the first Friday following the launch of Google Stadia, and no doubt there are people who are diving into Stadia Pro’s best (in this author’s biased opinion) free game, Destiny 2. However, Destiny 2 is not currently playable on Google Stadia, or any other platform for that matter, as server issues are currently plaguing the game with error code “stork.”

For the past few hours, any and all Google Stadia players who attempted to log in to Destiny 2 have been greeted with one of two nasty looking error messages. In fact, all players who were actively playing when the errors began were kicked out of their Destiny 2 sessions.

Could not sign in to Destiny 2 servers. Please try again later. For more information, visit help.bungie.net and search for error code: stork

Server offline Destiny 2 is currently unavailable. Watch help.bungie.net or @BungieHelp for updates as we work to restore service.

While it may seem easy to point to this as yet another failing of the Google Stadia launch, the error is far more widespread, affecting Destiny 2 on all platforms and even the original Destiny on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Bungie is aware of the situation and is investigating Destiny 2’s stork errors now.

We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019

Needless to say, this is a disappointing turn of events for those who were looking forward to squeezing in some time of their first weekend with Google Stadia on Destiny 2. At the very least, we all still have Samurai Shodown to play, right?

More on Google Stadia

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: