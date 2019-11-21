Alphabet Scoop 077: Stadia launch, gameplay, and Founder’s Edition

This week we talk all about Stadia, Google’s ambitious streaming service that could change gaming. Day one issues aside, we’ve all received our Founder’s Edition kits and had a chance to play on a multitude of devices.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google launches Stadia, an ambitious streaming service that could change gaming
- Google Stadia first impressions: It works!
- Google is blatantly lying about the quality of Stadia’s games, and that’s not okay
- Opinion: Google needs to allay Stadia concerns — its botched launch does the opposite
- Stadia Founders invite codes not arriving as promised, Google working on a solution
- Some Stadia Founders Edition pre-orders are being put on hold and cancelled
- Google Stadia adds 10 more games to launch lineup, reveals second Pro title
- Some Chromecast Ultra units are overheating and shutting down while playing Stadia [U]
- PSA: You won’t lose your Stadia Pro discounted purchases when you unsubscribe
- Google Stadia Review Roundup: Impressive tech that you should probably wait for
- Comment: Google Stadia won’t matter for a year
- Google Store lists ‘CLAW’ Pixel holder for Stadia Controller, ‘coming soon’
- Google’s ‘CLAW’ accessory can damage the Stadia Controller when you put it on
- Microsoft xCloud plans 2020 launch, preview adds 50 games to embarrass Stadia
- Microsoft xCloud hands-on: Almost Xbox gaming on the go [Video]
